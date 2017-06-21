International Yoga Day observed in WB with great enthusiasm

International Yoga Day was today observed in West Bengal with a large number of people from all walks of life participating in the programmes.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in the morning yoga session at the Indian Research Institute for Integrated Medicine (IRIIM) at its Mourigram Campus in Howrah district.

Meghwal appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Ayush in familiarising the common yoga protocol among the people.

Stating that India has earned reputation by popularising yoga worldwide, Meghwal lauded the Prime Minister for his efforts to initiate the observations of 'International Yoga Day' all over the world.

Prasing the enthusiasm of the kids to practice Yoga, the Minister lauded this glaring instance as the upcoming generation is the future citizen of the country.

Dr Debashis Bakshi, the Secretary IRIIM, said that great enthusiasm was observed among common people as more than 600 people assembled at the campus to practice yoga which was performed in three consecutive sessions in the morning.

Various organisations including NCC has observed the day with special morning Yoga session.

As part of this year s International Yoga Day, personnel of Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters(NE) participated in mass yoga in another programme at the Coast Guard Regional Hq in Kolkata.

Ladies and children of the Coast Guard fraternity were seen performing yoga asanas with zeal and elan.

Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran, the Regional Commander said "Yoga is a must in today s stressful life and we must all find time to practice yoga daily" International Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015. The day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.

