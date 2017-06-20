Indian Consulate marks third International Yoga Day in US

A large number of people including from the Indian community have participated in special yoga sessions organised by the Indian Consulate here to commemorate the third International Yoga Day.

Consul General Riva Ganguly Das led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Consulate premises yesterday and participated in the yoga and Art of Living (AOL) sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on Yoga Day was played before practitioners led the gathering through the two-hour yoga and meditation sessions.

"Our message is to take yoga to the world. New York is the crossroads of the world and in its fast-paced life, we feel that yoga has much to contribute," Das told

