Guv appeals to people to participate in Yoga Day celebrations

Arunachal Pradesh Governor P B Acharya today appealed to the people of the state to participate in the International Yoga Day celebration slated for tomorrow.

The Governor expressed hope that the great movement initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to promote healthy mind and body.

In his message, Acharya said that yoga is one of the most invaluable gifts of the ancient Indian tradition.

Yoga embodies unity of mind and body and promotes harmony amongst the people and nature.

It encourages more holistic approach towards good health and happiness.

"Yoga provides physical and mental well being of the people. For sound health and mind, we need to incorporate Yoga as part of our daily life," the governor further said in his message.

"Let us participate in the celebration of the day and start a healthier lifestyle," he added.

