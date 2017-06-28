Ghana asks IMF to push back end of $918 mln aid deal to Dec 2018

Ghana's government has asked the International Monetary Fund to push back the end date of a $918 million aid programme from April 2018 to December 2018, a government source and an IMF source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Ghanaian authorities released a memorandum of economic and financial policies to the IMF this week. It included a letter of intent requesting an extension of the Fund programme to December 2018," one of the sources said.

