Drive to stop pre-natal sex determination, female infanticide

To improve its skewed child sex ratio, the Gurgaon district administration has launched a special drive to check pre-natal sex determination and female infanticide.

It has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for individuals and organisations providing information on female infanticide.

The child sex ratio in Gurgaon has shown some improvement in the past few years with the number of girls per 1,000 boys crossing 900-mark, but the district is lagging far behind other districts in Haryana.

"Many cases of baby girls being dumped in garbage and deserted parts were reported recently. We have started the drive to curb such immoral practice. The health department also raided some maternity clinics to check pre-natal sex determination," an official said.

