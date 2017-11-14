Diabetic women at higher risk of abortion, miscarriage

Women with diabetes who get pregnant have a higher risk of foetal malformation and abortion compared to others including those with gestational diabetes

Diabetes is a particularly dangerous condition for pregnant women, warn doctors in the city. They aren't talking about gestational diabetes (a condition where you develop the disease during pregnancy) but about diabetic women who get pregnant.

According to them the risk of abortion and foetal abnormalities goes up considerably if the mother has pre existing diabetes. "These days out of 100 pregnant women at least 5% to 7% have diabetes and we are not talking of gestational diabetes. Women with diabetes who get pregnant have a higher risk of foetal malformation and abortion compared to others including those with gestational diabetes," said Dr Ramesh Goyal, consultant diabetologist at Apollo Hospital.

Dr Hiren Patt, endocrinologist with Narayana Multispecialty hospital said such women also have high chances of miscarriage in the first and second trimester. "Earlier type 2 diabetes was found mostly among those above 40 years of age but now people in their 20s and 30s are also inflicted by the condition. This is also the child bearing age and that is why we are seeing more cases of pregnant women with a diabetic condition," said Dr Patt.

He said diabetes also increases the chances of a cesarean delivery apart from impacting the development of heart and brain of the foetus.

Dr Goyal said it is a double whammy for such women as on the one hand diabetes forces them to control their calorie intake while being pregnant means they have to ensure adequate calorie intake to help nourish the growing foetus.

"There is also the social practice in India were pregnant women are fed calorie rich food. This is particularly dangerous for diabetic pregnant women as she needs to ensure a balanced diet that will not spike her sugar levels nor lead to foetal malnourishment," said Dr Goyal.