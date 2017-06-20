Dengue: SDMC steps up drive, video campaign on TV, theatres

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a video campaign to spread awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases with clips of the same being shown even in cinema halls.

The campaign titled 'Dilli Bajayegi Taali' is to complement the efforts undertaken by the civic body to build awareness on ways and methods to prevent dengue and chikungunya.

"The video message has been well received by residents.

The clips are also being run in theatres under the jurisdiction of the civic body," a senior SDMC official today said.

"Distribution of handbills through newspaper vendors has been done in all four zones. The SDMC has also taken an initiative to distribute handbills to morning walkers in parks in addition to door-to-door campaign through dengue breeding checkers (DBCs)," he said.

"More than 10 lakh handbills have been distributed. 1,727 banners have been displayed and 5,440 stickers have been put up at various locations. Besides, the SDMC is observing June and July as anti-dengue/malaria months in order to increase community participation," the SDMC said.

'Dengue Day' is being observed in each wards of SDMC involving ward councillors, RWAs and general public in these two months.

Nearly 150 cases of chikungunya have been reported in Delhi this year, with nine of them being recorded this month, even as authorities gear up to combat the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

87 cases of dengue have been reported till June 17, according to a municipal report released yesterday.

Auto-rickshaws equipped with public audio system, one per ward, are also helping in creating awareness through messages and songs, the SDMC said.

19,445 legal notices have been sent and 1,186 challans issued against violators, it added.

