Chidanand-speaks-on-Imternational-yoga-day @ 6/21/2017 6:56:32 PM

President and spiritual head of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram Chidanand Sarawasti during the World Yoga Day celebration at the United Nations said that the day is a historic moment for Yoga and India.

Chidanand told ANI that the day had become successful due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

?Our country?s successful and energetic Prime Minister Modi has sown a seed of peace and brotherhood through yoga?, Chidanand said.

He lauded the Prime Minister?s initiative and said that because of him, Yoga was not just being practiced in United Nations, but the whole world.

He urged the people to practice yoga for releasing their tension and staying healthy.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Sarawasti, who was also present at the event, beautifully defined Yoga and its significance.

?Yoga is oneness for the body, spirit and mind. The International Yoga Day takes place on the longest day of the year, because yoga brings us light and life?, she said.

She said that Yoga was born in India, but it is meant for the whole world.

?Issac Newton had given the law of physics, but the whole world uses it. Theory of relativity was given by Albert Einstein, but the whole world uses it. Similarly, Yoga was born in India, it was given by our rishis and munis, but its transformations and teachings are for all?, Sadhvi added.

Sadhvi asserted that Yoga has answers to all the problems existing in the world.

She appreciated the practice of Yoga and Prime Minister Modi?s efforts to bring the practice on the global map.

Earlier today, Baba Ramdev lauded the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) efforts to make the World Yoga day a hit.

Ramdev said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated that a new world record should be set in Yoga. Due to BJP chief Amit Shah's guidance, and Gujarat government's support, the event was a massive hit and we were successful in setting 24 new world records."

On the occasion of Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering in Lucknow.

"I am happy to see so many Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing. Apart from fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said that yoga is an integral part of the Indian tradition and it unites the country.

