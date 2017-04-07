Campaign to screen vision of 4,500 underprivileged children launched in Delhi

India Vision Institute (IVI) with Cooper Vision today launched a campaign here for screening the vision of 4,500 underprivileged children.

India Vision Institute (IVI) with Cooper Vision today launched a campaign here for screening the vision of 4,500 underprivileged children. Free spectacles will be provided to those diagnosed with refractive errors.

While the vision of 4,500 underprivileged children will be screened in New Delhi, another 15,600 underprivileged children from the suburbs of four other cities will undergo vision screening in 2017 under the campaign.

As part of the launch, India Vision Institute distributed 26 free spectacles to the children diagnosed with refractive errors at the Salam Balak Trust. The distribution followed a vision screening program which screened over 140 children under the ?One Bright Vision Child Eye Health Program? initiative of Cooper Vision.

Rishi Suri, Editor, International Affairs, Milap, was the Guest of Honour at the event. Vinod Daniel, CEO of India Vision Institute, and Michael Wilkinson from Cooper Vision distributed the spectacles.

?IVI is delighted to lead this campaign along with Cooper Vision for the underprivileged children in Delhi and strongly believes that better vision provides better educational opportunities and hence we launched the Eye See & I Learn campaign, which is making a difference to these children,? said Mr. Vinod Daniel.

?In keeping with the mission of correcting people?s vision, we are glad that our global One Bright Vision Child Health Program can play a role in India and we are excited to partner with IVI in this initiative? said Michael Wilkinson from Cooper Vision.

?After successfully screening over 34,000 underprivileged children and providing over 2,900 free spectacles across Chennai in 2016, Cooper Vision is delighted to launch a new program to screen 20,190 children across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai,? Mr. Wilkinson further added.

India Vision Institute (IVI) is an independent, not-for-profit registered trust established in 2012, an initiative of the L V Prasad Eye Institute of Hyderabad and the Brien Holden Vision Institute, Sydney. It is focused on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education and technological development in Indian optometry to advance capacity in vision correction and prevention of eye disease and blindness. For more information, visit www.indiavisioninstitute.org.

Cooper Vision, a unit of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO), is one of the world?s leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses and related products and services. The Company produces a full array of monthly, two-week and daily disposable contact lenses, all featuring advanced materials and optics. Cooper Vision has a strong heritage of solving the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism and presbyopia; and offers the most complete collection of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.in

