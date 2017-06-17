Bahrain to celebrate International Yoga Day with fervor

Bahrain will celebrate International Yoga Day (IYD) here at Sar Mall on June 21.

According to Bahrain news agency, the United Nations Information Center for the Gulf Countries (UNIC Manama) in collaboration with other social organizations will be organizing the IYD function with fervor.

The International Yoga Day is being organized with an impressive contribution from Therapy Specialist Prof. Fatima Al Mansoori will include the largest gathering of community groups/societies in Bahrain.

Officials from various Ministries and organizations are expected to participate. The programme is intended to engage groups and societies including Bahrain Mobility International for disabled, MS society, Islamic association, Abdulrahma Kanoo social parents club and many others.

?The theme for the 2017 celebration is 'Yoga for Health.' And this theme highlights the fact that yoga can contribute in a holistic way to achieving balance between mind and body? Bahrain News Agency quoted Samir Aldarabi, UNIC Manama Director, as saying.

Prof. Fatima Al Mansoori, Yoga Therapist at the BDF Hospital Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Center, said Yoga is for everyone.

The event will consist of a seminar, a Yoga session and a Meditation session. In addition, there will be an expo that will include Health & wellness services, organic and herbal products, and free wellness consultations. Aster medical center will be offering free health check and blood tests.

Indian Embassy in Bahrain is also tirelessly making efforts to make International Yoga Day a grand success.

It has started organizing curtain raiser Yoga functions in different localities.

