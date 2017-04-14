Assault fear pushes up number of referral cases in Goa: IMA

The number of emergency cases being referred to secondary and tertiary level hospitals in Goa has gone up by 50 per cent in the recent times due to the fear of assault by patients relatives, a senior official said.

"It has come to light that almost 50 per cent of the referrals from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and private doctors to higher hospitals are out of fear of assault by patients relatives," IMA Goa President Medha Salkar told

