Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches #JumpForHealth

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL) launched a unique campaign ?#JumpForHealth? on the occasion of World Health Day to reinforce its belief in empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle.

Through the JumpForHealth initiative, Aditya Birla Health Insurance is creating a movement that will get people up and on their feet through the power of jumping.

The month long campaign, starting from April 07, 2017, aims to donate one prosthetic leg to a person in need for every 10,000 jumps in association with the Sadhu Vaswani Foundation. A total of 100 prosthetic legs will be donated to people in need on achieving one million jumps.

The American Journal of Health Promotion research demonstrates that jumping 20 times a day may have a significant impact on your risk of osteoporosis. After just eight weeks, researchers found a demonstrable change in bone mineral density in their subjects that jumping everyday provides greater bone-building benefits than running or jogging.

Jumping also has cardiovascular benefits, leads to an increased strength in your legs and core and also improves your mental health. Activity pumps oxygen-rich blood to your brain that helps improve mental outlook on life and improves creativity. This increases your resistance to fatigue and improves your health.

?Today?s generation leads a sedentary lifestyle which increases their chances of suffering from innumerous lifestyle diseases. The #JumpForHealth campaign aims to educate people on the importance of living an active life by making exercise a part of their daily routine. With the #JumpForHealth Campaign, we are also hoping to create an active generation that takes both health and wealth extremely seriously,? said Chief Marketing Officer Financial Services, Aditya Birla Group, Ajay Kakar.

?We at Aditya Birla Health go beyond just providing health insurance policies to our customers. We are committed to ensure that people live a healthy lifestyle. To reinforce this philosophy, we are launching the #JumpForHealth campaign which aims to inspire people to adapt to a healthy lifestyle. It is our endeavor to promote the concept of being mentally and physically fit amongst the citizens of our country, encouraging one?s personal growth and productivity,? said CEO ABHICL, Mayank Bathwal.

