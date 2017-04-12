Act against gangs of fake doctors, BJP MP tells govt

A demand for action against gangs of fake doctors was made today in the Rajya Sabha, who were taking advantage of the long waiting periods given by famed hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung for treatment, to dupe the patients.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP member Prabhat Jha said poor patients were being exploited by "gangs of fake doctors" in these hospitals.

One such gang was recently busted by the Delhi Police.

Fake doctors are taking advantage of the waiting period of six months given in these hospitals, he said.

"In this situation, fake doctors and intermediaries are taking advantage and exploiting the poor. I appeal to the government to stop fake doctors and protect the patients coming from faraway places," he said.

About 15,000 patients visit on a daily basis to these hospitals located in the national capital, he added.

