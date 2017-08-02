64-year-old woman delivers healthy baby boy through IVF

After the loss of their 31-year-old boy, the Delhi couple decided to become parents again.

64-year-old Chameli Meena for New Delhi delivered a healthy baby boy in March via in-vitro fertilisation.

According to a report in Times of India, Jagdish Meena (65) and Chameli lost their 31-year-old son in 2015. The elderly couple opted for IVF treatment after that and baby Armaan was born. "We undergo health check-ups every six months to keep ourselves healthy and available to the child through his growing years," responded Meena when asked about becoming a father again in the mid-60s.

Dr Anoop Gupta, director of the Delhi IVF and Fertility Centre where Chameli underwent the treatment told the daily, "If the mother is healthy and she can undergo the procedure, how can we deny her the right to opt for assistive reproductive technology? Also, we cross-check the financial situation of such couples before agreeing to conduct the procedure."

Dr Gupta added that they conducted IVF treatment on at least 20-25 women of age above 50 in the past five years.

In IVF technique, eggs are collected from the woman's ovaries and then fertilised by husband's processed sperms in a test tube in a controlled laboratory environment. The resulting embryos are then deposited into the woman's uterus.

In 2016, Mohinder Singh Gill (79) and his wife Daljinder Kaur (72) of Haryana had a baby through IVF at National Fertility and Test Tube Baby Centre in Hisar.