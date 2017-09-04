Home-made chutneys always a better option

My children want tomato sauce with everything. But I am concerned about the ingredients in the store-bought sauces. Anything I can make at home that can be as tasty but also nutritious. —Rishma Shera

Tomato sauce or ketchup is essentially a condiment — an adjunct to the food you eat to enhance its flavour. As long as it is consumed in a small quantity, it’s fine. But yes, you are right to be concerned about store-bought ketchup that contains high levels of sodium, added preservatives and high fructose corn syrup if your kids are consuming too much of it. The artificial ingredients take away all the goodness that comes from lycopene in tomatoes. But the good news is you can very easily make tomato ketchup at home with blended tomatoes, cooked in a slow cooker with controlled amounts of sugar and salt. Another healthy alternative is homemade salsa. You can also try giving your children homemade peanut sauce or different kinds of chutneys with coriander, lemon, mint and add some seeds to the mix to give it an extra burst of nutrition. This way you retain control of all the ingredients used and don’t have to worry about synthetic artificial flavours.

Pooja Makhija

Consulting nutritionist and clinical dietitian

SPEAK UP

Mail your queries at: dnahealthpage@gmail.com; you can contact Pooja at: pooja@nourishgenie.com