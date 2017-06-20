Health matters: Diabetes mellitus type II

One in 10 people die as a result of this chronic but preventable disease: Diabetes mellitus type II. Modern Mayr Medicine and Vivamayr therapy offer affected people a solution — a change in lifestyle can virtually always cure this disease.

Stop the quiet killer

Sugar is a source of energy and appears as long carbohydrate chains in our nutrition. These long-chain sugar molecules are split up into individual sugar types, e.g. glucose and fructose, and are resorbed via the intestinal mucosa into the blood circulation in the course of digestion. The sugar molecules are circulating through the body until they form a complex with insulin and thus can be absorbed by muscle cells.

Harmful effects

If you have Diabetes mellitus Type II or “honey sweet siphon”, as it was called by ancient Egyptians, this mechanism only partly functions. As a result of long-standing excessive supply of sugar-insulin molecules due to wrong nutrition your organs and muscle cells lose interest in resorbing sugar. The consequential insulin resistance leads to high levels of blood sugar over long periods of time, energy insufficiency and bad operation of your organs and muscles despite the excess supply of sugar, growing appetite for calorie-rich food as a result of the chronic energy deficit, increased production of fat cells and storing of fat due to the high insulin level in the blood.

The production of sugar by the liver will be stimulated and the cortisol level will rise. Your personality and immune system will change subsequently. In order to get the organs to resorb sugar out of the blood system, your pancreas will constantly produce high levels on insulin. The pancreas will wear out eventually bringing the insulin production to a stop. If that happens, you have to start injecting insulin.

Due to the high blood glucose levels, sugar crystals will build up in your vessels, blood cells, connective tissue, nerves and kidneys causing irreparable damage ranging from visual disorders through erectile dysfunction, chronic pain, paraesthesia and frozen shoulder to renal failure and diabetic coma.

What modern drugs do

Modern drugs are aiming at reducing the high blood sugar levels in order to prevent the risks of saccharification of organs and cells. It works as follows: The insulin secretion of the pancreas will be enforced by the drugs — the organ will be “squeezed out” so to speak — in order to flood the system with sugar-insulin molecules to overcome the organ’s lack of interest in resorbing sugar.

Drug type Sulphonylureas, SGLT-2 inhibitors lower the blood sugar by making the kidneys permeable for sugar. This way the urine becomes sugar-sweet. The intestinal absorption of sugar might be inhibited with Acarbose or Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors. These drugs often lead to bacterial outgrowth and chronic yeast infections in the bowel.

Biguanide such as Metformin suppress gluconeogenesis in the liver as well as intestinal absorption of sugar and heighten the cell’s interest in resorbing sugar-insulin molecules. These drugs are quite effective when it comes to reducing blood glucose levels, but not without danger since the body cannot produce any glucose on its own in the case of an emergency. This way the notorious hypoglycaemia is possible in case of an insufficient intake of food or a drug overdose. Therefore patients are instructed to eat every two to three hours — a torture for the digestive system in particular.

The therapy of last resort is insulin injections: The complete exhaustion of the pancreas is compensated by continuously increasing doses of insulin.

How can Vivamayr help?

Type II Diabetics of every stage can benefit from a therapy according to Dr F X Mayr. In the course of the initial physical examination, our specialists will be glad to compose a customised diagnostic and therapeutic package for you. Afterwards, you will receive intensive support and advice on a daily basis. Vivamayr ’s secret of success is to guide your body from physical exhaustion to the ketogenic metabolism of fat burning and thereby initiating the regeneration of organs. During this process you will be under constant medical supervision reviewing your eating habits and dissolving centres of inflammation in your body while your prescribed drugs will be reduced to the essentials. Also, we will develop an interesting exercise concept. This way we will alter your metabolism in only three weeks! Your body will recover from many aftereffects and complications of diabetes mellitus type II in the following months.