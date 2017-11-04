WATCH: Thane man rides on horse to purchase iPhone X

There are different ways that the world celebrates the launch of a new product. Whether it’s the latest Harry Potter book or the latest phone, one would normally see crowds thronging near their nearest store be one of the first to buy the product.

But in Thane, a suburb outside Mumbai, a man took the launch of the iPhone X to a whole new level. The unidentified man was seen riding a horse with dhol (a purcussion instrument) to purchase the Rs 89,000 phone.

Watch the video here

Earlier on Friday, the iPhone X finally went on sale in India which led to long queues outside Apple retailers in major metropolitan areas. Undeterred by Rs 89,000 starting price tag, for the 64GB version, people lined up to buy the new phones.

The sale started at 6 pm and with a high demand, it’s likely many customers will still miss out as those who had pre-booked the mobile would pick the first lot on the launch day itself.

iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 for 64GB, while the 256GB version is price at Rs 1,02,000 and will be available in Silver and Space Grey Colours. Accessories such as leather and silicone cases which can set one back by Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,600.

At Rs 86,000 it’s the most expensive smartphone sold in India with the closest rival being the Pixel 2XL which will cost Rs 73,000.