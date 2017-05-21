Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 spotted on GeekBench; specifications revealed

Nokia is reportedly gearing up to launch three new smartphones. After introducing the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, new GeekBench listings hint at upcoming Nokia 9, 8 and 7 smartphones.

Remember when Nokia 3/5 showed up in benchmarks as "Heart"? Now there are "Heart" devices w/ SD835, SD660, SD626/630 https://t.co/nDpRIStorp pic.twitter.com/MLAQea4scl — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2017

Tipster Roland Quandt shared a screenshot of the GeekBench listing on Twitter which state that the new smartphones have been listed as ‘unknown heart’. If you recall, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 was also spotted earlier as Nokia Heart. “Remember when Nokia 3/5 showed up in benchmarks as “Heart”? Now there are “Heart” devices w/ SD835, SD660, SD626/630,” Quandt stated in a tweet.

The Nokia 9 is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The listing also includes another smartphone which includes 4GB RAM, rumoured to be the Nokia 8. Another smartphone spotted on the listing is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon processor and features 3GB RAM. It is rumoured to be the Snapdragon 626 or Snapdragon 630 processor. Lastly, all three smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.