Augmented Reality Battle: Google upgrades Daydream

At its ongoing developers' conference, Google unloaded loads of new information regarding its augmented reality and virtual reality efforts. Google's announcement comes barely a month after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a list of announcements regarding augmented reality.

In its blog, Google spoke of its updated virtual reality tool Daydream. "There are lots of Daydream-ready phones already available, with more to come this year—including Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, and devices from LG, Motorola and ASUS. Standalone headsets, a new category of devices built by our partners, are also coming to Daydream later this year. They’re easy to use, and the form factor enables partners to optimize things like sensors and displays for VR. And with more than 150 apps, there’s lots to explore, watch and do in VR—regardless of which Daydream-ready device you choose," Google announced in its blog.

The software giant added that the upcoming relsease of Daydream has features that make VR more "fun and easier to share with others. You’ll be able to capture what you’re seeing, as well as cast your virtual world right onto the screen in your living room. And, soon, you’ll be able to watch YouTube videos in VR with other people and share the experience in the same virtual space," they added.

The standalone VR headset is being developed along with Qualcomm and will use the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. It will feature 'WorldSense' tracking tech, based on the company's Tango platform. It will also feature two wide-angle cameras along with motion sensors to detect movement, and according to The Verge, the standalone headset will ship with a Daydream controller.