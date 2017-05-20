WATCH: Andy Cohen makes Priyanka Chopra pick whose bigger between The Rock and Zac Efron

Date published: Saturday, 20 May 2017 - 7:08pm IST | Agency: DNA webdesk

Bollywood's own Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in Hollywood, she appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ hosted by Andy Cohen for her upcoming film 'Baywatch'. In a segment of the show Cohen made Priyanka choose between her 'Baywatch' co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

While the questions began innocently with who smells better, and whose the bigger flirt, when Cohen asked who has the bigger trailer, actress Amy Brenneman who was also a guest suggestively quoted, 'bigger trailer', Andy couldn't resist himself and quickly asked Priyanka, "Who had the bigger d***?" Priyanka was taken aback momentarily, as she gasped but quickly composed herself as she answered the original question and handled the situation beautifully.

Priyanka Chopra who plays the antagonist Victoria Leeds in ‘Baywatch’ will be seen alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. 'Baywatch' is slated to release on June 2 in India and May 25 in the United States of America.