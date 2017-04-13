Zoe Saldana bullied at school for speaking English

Actress Zoe Saldana reveals she was bullied at school for being an English speaker.

The 38-year-old star, who moved to the Dominican Republic at the age of nine after her father's demise, calls it a "traumatising" experience, reported Femalefirst.

"It was a very traumatising time for me because I didn't know how to stand up for myself. I was never equipped, trained or taught to defend myself. My mother never raised me believing that I was different, so the moment me and my sisters started getting attacked, shock was the first reaction.

"Bullies can reach a depth within you that may cause irreparable damage. There were years that I felt ashamed of myself, thinking, 'I should have known better, I should have always stood up for myself," Saldana told Balance magazine.

