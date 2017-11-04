Zayn Malik and other One Direction members don't talk much

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer also talked about his equation with Taylor Swift and how it is to live on a farm.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has revealed that he does not talk to any of his former One Direction bandmates.

While appearing on the cover of Billboard, the pop sensation admits his relationship with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan has changed since they were in the chart-topping group together, reports E! Online.

The singer insists there is no bad feeling between them, it's just their lives have all moved on in different directions.

He said, "Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don't talk to any of them, really."

As Zayn continues focusing on his solo career, the singer is really proud of his collaboration with Taylor Swift that was featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

"I felt like she was the right artiste for the song. And of course she's also a massive artiste, so that brings its benefits. I get to let her fans know that I'm doing this kind of music, and she lets her fans know she likes my kind of music, there's no opposition, for real," noted Malik.

The 24-year-old singer has been working hard on new music and is enjoying spending time at a studio close to a working farm near rural Pennsylvania as he's been getting involved in country life when he's not recording.

"The farm is out of the way and feels grounded. I do a lot of farm work. I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It's cool. I've always been interested in animals," shared Malik.