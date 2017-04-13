Yami Gautam keeps Hrithik Roshan waiting and he LOSES HIS COOL!

The stereotype with Bollywood stars is that they'll keep you waiting longer the bigger they get. That wasn't the case at a recent evnt, as Yami Gautam kept Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan waiting at a meet-and-greet event.

Rakesh, Hrithik and Yami were supposed to be present at a meet-and-greet organised with 100 contest winners after the release of Kaabil. The film portraying the story of a blind Hrithik avenging the death of his wife played by Yami at the hands of a politician and his goons has been one of the biggest successes of the year and is already one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.

The meet-and-greet was scheduled to take place at a hotel in Juhu where fans had already gathered by 5 PM. And by 6, Hrithik Roshan and the film's producer, Rakesh Roshan, had arrived. But Yami was nowhere to be seen.

The two waited for her for quite some time and fans started getting restless. Yami was nowhere to be found and none of the crew could get in touch with her. At this point, Hrithik couldn't take it anymore and decided to carry on with the meet-and-greet without her. He then went forward with the event and took pictures with all his present fans.

It was then at 7 PM that Yami finally turned up. However, instead of going to meet the fans, Yami only went to the media and camera persons present to get a few pictures taken with Hrithik and Rakesh and then immediately high-tailed it out of there.

One could tell that Hrithik was seething, but he put up a good face for his fans and for the media. She probably didn't want to face Hrithik at that point and get an earful from him.