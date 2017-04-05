Writer claims 'The Boss Baby' climax was 'just for fun'

Screenwriter Michael McCullers says the climax of the recently released animated film "The Boss Baby" was left open-ended because the producers wanted to have fun with it.

The 46-year-old writer adds the team was trying to put forward an entertaining story and nothing was done distastefully to steer the plot the other way, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Towards the end, Tim and Boss Baby remain close friends even as Boss Baby goes on to take up a corporate career.

"I can't even remember who came up with that (climax).

We're just trying to tell the best story with the characters.

It's in no way meant to be a twist or for a sequel. The producers just had a little fun at the end," says McCullers.

He adds it will be great to have a sequel to the film but nothing is in works as of now.

"If there were to be a sequel, I would be very happy. We haven't talked about it at all that's more of a finger-crossed kind of thing. We didn't think about making this a franchise-able thing," says McCullers.

The film is loosely based on the book of the same name written and illustrated by Marla Frazee, where the story is narrated from the viewpoint of a seven-year-old child when his parents bring a business suit-wearing infant (Alec Baldwin) home and call him his little brother.

The film also voice stars Tobey McGuire, Miles Bakshi, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel.

