Would want Springsteen's song to play at my funeral:Sutherland

Actor Kiefer Sutherland says he would want one of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen's songs to be played at his funeral.

The 50-year-old actor says it will be apt that The Boss' music is played at his service as it "encapsulates" his life, reported FemaleFirst.

"Oh I haven't thought about that... I haven't considered the song. Maybe Bruce Springsteen, 'Born To Run' or Racing In The Street'. I think those songs would have encapsulated, on some level, my life," says Sutherland.

The "Monsters Vs Aliens" actor adds he has not yet thought about what his tombstone inscription would read.

"I spend most of my time thinking about the tombstone," he says.

