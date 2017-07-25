Woody Harrelson has the energy of a child: Liam Hemsworth

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has wished Woody Harrelson on his 56th birthday and said the actor has the heart of a lion and the energy of a 10 year old.

Liam developed a close friendship with Harrelson after working with him on "The Hunger Games" film franchise.

Alongside a photograph of himself and Harrelson standing together, Liam wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday @woodyharrelson! You have the heart of a lion and the energy of a 10 year old."

His post was accompanied by a series of fruit and vegetable emojis.

"I miss you mate. Stay golden. Here's a whole mess of fruits and veggies for you."

