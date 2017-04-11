Woody Allen's manager accused of embezzling commissions

Woody Allen's manager has been accused of secretly pocketing commissions from the veteran actor-director's films.

A lawsuit was filed on March 30 against Stephen Tenenbaum in Los Angeles Superior Court by Dominique Cohen-Brezner accusing him of withholding money from her late husband, Larry Brezner, who died in 2015, was a partner with Tenenbaum and David Steinberg in MBST Entertainment, reported Variety.

According to the suit, Tenenbaum was obliged to share the revenues from Allen's films with his partners but Cohen- Brezner alleges that he "secretly arranged to defer income from Woody Allen's projects while at the same time planning to leave MBST and pocket the commissions for himself after forming his new management company."

The lawsuit also accuses him of failing to provide a full accounting records of those funds to his management partners, and of designing the deals with foreign distributors in a manner such that payments are deferred and thus keeping all commissions for himself.

