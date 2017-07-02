'Wonder Woman' becomes DC's highest-grossing movie

Gal Gadot starrer "Wonder Woman", which has broken the ground on the superhero market for females, has become DC's most successful film ever.

With box office collection USD 334.9 million, the Patty Jenkins-directed movie earned the title of the highest- grossing film within the DC Extended Universe, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The DCEU includes films such as "Man of Steel", "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad".

"Wonder Woman" now has the most box office dough of them all as far as domestic audiences go.

"Batman v Superman", in which the character of Diana Prince first debuted, earned USD 330.36 million domestically throughout its theatrical run. But, the Ben Affleck-Henry Cavill starrer is still ahead in terms of its international box office collection.

"Wonder Woman" also features Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis and Lucy Davis.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)