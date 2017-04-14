Woah! Big B looks unrecognizable in this new picture

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is quite active in sharing photos on social media.

And now, he has shared a new photo which will surely make his fans go insane.

The 74-year-old-actor took to Twitter and shared a photo sporting look of a sikh person with heavy beard and an orange turban.

He captioned the snap, ?My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !!?

As soon as he uploaded the photo on microblogging site, people started to make guesses if this look was for the upcoming flick ?Thugs of Hindostan?.

But he quashed the matter by replying to a Twitter user that the look is for an ad.

He wrote, ?NO sir .. this is from an Ad., I worked in today .. !! NOT thugs .. hehehe.?

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Sarkar 3' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam and Jackie Shroff.

The movie is slated to release on May 12.

