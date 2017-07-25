Wish could show my play to Dilip Kumar: Feroz Abbas Khan

Director Feroz Abbas Khan, who recreated the romance and magic of "Mughal-E-Azam" in his Broadway-styled musical play, wishes to show his theatre presentation to legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Kumar played the lead role of Salim opposite Madhubala as Anarkali and Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar in K Asif's 1960 classic, which is one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema.

"We did try to show the play to Dilip Sahab and Saira Banu ji. He is not in a condition to come and see the play and Saira ji is by his side. I would have loved to show him but it is not possible due to his age," Feroz told

