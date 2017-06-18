Will soon make an official announcement: Sidhwani on 'Don 3'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer action thriller "Don" is likely to return with a third installment.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name and then made it with Shah Rukh and Priyanka in the lead.

The first movie released in 2006. The second instalment of "Don" came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka reprising their roles.

"We are thinking about 'Don' (3) and we are thinking very hard on it. We have found the right idea, it's being written now. We will make an official announcement soon," Ritesh told

