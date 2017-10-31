Will revive theatre and take it to int'l mkts: Punit Goenka

Zee TV, the pioneering Indian satellite channel, which completed 25 years early this month, unveiled its new brand ideology, 'Extraordinary Together'. A panel discussion on the future of content creation in the emerging media and entertainment landscape was held with Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee, Amit Goenka, CEO, International Broadcast Business, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Anurag Basu, and theatre personality Makarand Deshpande as the panelists.

Punit revealed that they will be reviving the oldest form of entertainment — theatre — and take it to the international market. Talking about the changes in the last 25 years, Javed Akhtar rued that we are gaining speed at the cost of depth in content in TV, music, and films — thanks to the explosion of technology. However, he is optimistic about the younger generation discovering poetry and art. "I interact with youngsters when I visit colleges and am happy to see that the revival is happening. It's true that morality has changed and bravado has come in; people have developed inhibitions about expressing loneliness. The 'Devdas' has gone out of films, there are no sad songs; but, that doesn't mean people don't feel lonely," he said.

Anurag Basu said the biggest challenge in the coming years will be to try and change the thought process — 'this is what audience wants' — and experiment and give new content. He added that in the coming years, he sees a film that releases on Friday being aired on TV the following Monday!

Makarand sees the resurgence of the era where plays would be staged from dusk to dawn. "We are going back to that era. We should take theatre to people and in association with Zee, we are recording plays and will also be staging them at different places," he said.

About Zee's growth plans, Amit Goenka said, "Digital is a key focus area and we will soon launch our revolutionary digital platform Z5, in the next few weeks."