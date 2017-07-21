Chester Bennington's wife tweets she cheated on him with Mike Shinoda, fans think account was hacked

Talinda Bennington's Twitter account was possibly hacked hours after her husband Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

Bennington, 41, reportedly hanged himself at his Palos Verdes residence on Thursday.

The series of tweets made from Talinda's verified account, which claimed she had been cheating on her husband with his bandmate Mike Shinoda, were soon deleted, leading fans to question the authenticity of the messages.

"I guess this is the time to say it but I have been cheating on Chester with Mike Shinoda," the tweet read.

Another tweet from Talinda's account stated, "He didn't kill himself, he was already did before he hung himself, I have proof...(sic)"

The last tweet said the account was "not hacked".

"I never really loved him and I'm not hacked I just was in love with the money hurts to say (sic)," the post read.

Bennington's fans, however, did not buy the claims made in the tweets and slammed the hackers' insensitive behaviour.

One Twitter user wrote, "Really sick/cruel that someone would think to hack Chester Bennington's wife's page and tweet that. Just doesn't make any sense."

"Who in their sick mind would hack a wife/mother who just lost the love of their life?" another posted.

In 2006, the cell phone, email and PayPal accounts of the couple were hacked by cyber stalkers.

They also faced trouble from neurotic fans in the past.

There were reports of strange messages, fans playing Linkin Park songs outside their house at 3 am and nailing lyrics to their front door.

In 2008, a woman was jailed for two years for stalking Bennington and Talinda.

Bennington married Talinda, a former Playboy model, on December 31, 2005. They have three children -- Tyler Lee Bennington and twins Lilly and Lila.

He was previously married to Samantha Marie Olit and got divorced in 2005. They have one child together, Draven Sebastian Bennington.