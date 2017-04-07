Why are people questioning Akshay's win: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan, the chairperson of the feature film section for the National Film Awards, says he does not understand why people are questioning his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar's best actor win today.

The filmmaker has collaborated with Akshay in films like "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhagam Bhaag", "Bhool Bhulaiya", "De Dana Dan" and "Khatta Meetha".

Many in social media are attributing Akshay's win to his close proximity to Priyadarshan.

But the director says last year Ramesh Sippy was head of the jury and none questioned his good friend Amitabh Bachchan's best actor win, so why should he and Akshay be subjected to such allegations.

"I have heard of all that and I will answer it in a simple way. When Ramesh Sippy was jury head Amitabh Bachchan won.

When Prakash Jha was head of jury, Ajay Devgn won.

"So none questioned at that time. So why all these questions are cropping up today," Priyadarshan told

