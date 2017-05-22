WHOA! Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans on crossing 25 million mark on Twitter, Watch video!

Shah Rukh Khan crossed the 25 million mark in terms of Twitter followers on Sunday. The actor is one of the most followed celebs on the social media platform.

Shah Rukh is next only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan as far as Twitter followers are concerned. As he clocked the 25 million mark, he is just 2 million away from Big B, who has about 27 million followers on Twitter.

The hashtag #SRK25million had been trending the entire day on Twitter. Overwhelmed by the love of his fans, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter account and posted a selfie video for them, thanking them for their support and affection.

"Thank u for the 25 millions times love and support you all give all the time,” he wrote along side the video.

Thank u for the 25 millions times love and support you all give all the time. pic.twitter.com/6A5ZwxYr1i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 21, 2017

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next with Anushka Sharma which has now been reportedly titled Raula.