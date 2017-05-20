WHOA! Kangana Ranaut to play 80-year-old woman in her directorial debut 'Teju'?

Kangana Ranaut sure is full of surprises. The actress, who has managed to stay in the news for a number of reasons in the past few years, professional as well as personal, has another ace up her sleeve.

Kangana, who had declared that she will be turning director after completing the films she has on hand, has revealed that she will be playing an 80 year old woman in her directorial debut. "She is a warm vibrant woman, full of life, who doesn't feel old at all," she told Mumbai Mirror.

The film, titled Teju, will roll out in December this year and they hope to release it by next year end. The actress told the tabloid that the film will touch upon topics like mortality, but not in a depressing way. "These are questions that all of us ask ourselves and each other from time to time. We will explore them in a light-hearted manner in my film dappled with the sunshine of Teju's personality," she told the tabloid. The actress, who is also scripting the film, will also be producing it under her banner Manikarnika Films.

Meanwhile, director Ketan Mehta has sent a legal notice to the actress, for working in the film Manikarnika, based on the life of Queen of Jhansi. The filmmaker claims that he had been in touch with the actress since 2015 for playing the lead role in his film based on the warrior queen.

He claims that the actress has hijacked his film by collaborating with producer Kamal Jain for Manikarnika, and wants them to stop work on this project. The actress told Mumbai Mirror that there is no similarity between both the projects. "Our lawyers have sent an interim response to Mr Mehta's lawyers. There are no contracts or agreements signed with Mr Mehta," she further told the tabloid.