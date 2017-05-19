WHOA! Indian remake of 'Rambo' on the way, Tiger Shroff to step in the shoes of Sylvester Stallone

There's some exciting news for all the fans of Tiger Shroff. Recent reports have suggested that an Indian remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo is on the cards and guess who is to play the lead? None other than Tiger Shroff!

Though Tiger is excited to be on board the project he feels he can never replace Stallone. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the remake is to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.

There have been speculations about actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra to be in consideration for the role but nothing materialised. The report quoted toger as sayig, "eing a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood.”

Reportedly, the principal photography for the film is to begin by February next and it's targeted for a late 2018 release.

The Indian version of Rambo is to be given a desi twist. The remake is to chronicle the life of the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed Forces who returns and discovers a war waging in his own land. How he unleashes mayhem and becomes an unstoppable machine in the process of tough training forms the crux of the story.

Anand hs previously directed Bang Bang which was a remake of Tom Cruise's Knight and Day. Talking about the remake, Anand was quoted saying, "Rambo is one of the most iconic action blockbuster films from my generation. I grew up looking up to heroes such as Stallone, and in a time where the Indian industry is lacking action characters of Rambo’s caliber, this is a perfect time to introduce Tiger in this role.”