WHOA: Hrithik Roshan's #KeepGoing video for HRX bags an award!

alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 18 May 2017-02:21pm , DNA webdesk

The ad has already secured a place in the top 10 ads on YouTube India...

Hrithik Roshan's HRX ad 'Keep going' has secured a spot in top 10 best ads featured on YouTube in India. The HRX ad has now won an award for “Brands with outstanding eRetail performance: Sports brand” at the 6th Edition of the Indian Retail & eRetail Awards.

The award ceremony was organised by Franchise India and ET Now and was held at Hotel J W Marriott, New Delhi. Hrithik, along with the team members was delighted with the title that the ad has bagged.

The advertisement showcases a pumped up Hrithik motivating the tired and almost given up version of him to get up, work harder and not give up.This philosophy is something that has not only reached a wide audience because of the multiple conversations created around the same during release but they have also related to it and applauded it for the concept.

All this struck a chord with the audiences in a big way.

