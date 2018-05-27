Whitney Houston's family slams Kanye West for invading their privacy with use of drug-covered bathroom photo

Whitney Houston's cousin Damon Elliott is furious after Kanye West used a picture of her bathroom full of drug paraphernalia for Pusha-T's album.

The 40-year-old rapper produced the 'Daytona' LP and paid $85,000 for the photograph, which was secretly taken by Houston's sister-in-law Tina Brown in 2006.

Elliott said he got to know about the planned use of the image when his daughter told him.

"She was frantic. She sent me this picture from the album cover and I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago. I was actually in shock because I'm in the music business. I've watched the train wreck happening, but I didn't think he'd go this far in invading someone's family privacy.

"To do something for a publicity stunt to sell records, it's absolutely disgusting. It hurt my family and my daughter. It's petty. It's tacky," Elliot told People magazine.

The photo was taken secretly by one of Houston's family members in 2006 and ran in the National Enquirer the same year, as Houston struggled with drug addiction, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Houston died of accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in February 2012.

Pusha T told the publication that the image "definitely does match the energy of my album."

"I feel like the cover represents an organised chaos. The energy of the album is a bit chaotic, but it's all in place. Looking at that cover, I'm sure whoever frequents that bathroom or area knew whatever they wanted to find and knew where it was."

In an interview with The Angie Martinez Show, he said the cover art was a last-minute change by West.

"He changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. He wasn't feeling it," he said, adding that West told him that the photo had cost him $85,000. "I love it, I actually do love it (but) I absolutely did not want to pay for it."