When I read the word 'nepotism' I turn the page: Vidya

There might be a raging debate about nepotism in Bollywood but actress Vidya Balan today said she was bored of the topic, so much so that she just turns the page whenever she gets to see anything related to it.

Recently at IIFA, Varun, along with hosts for the event, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, mocked actress Kangana Ranaut in the wake of the nepotism controversy.

The trio was criticised on social media for the joke made at the expense of the actress and had to eventually apologise for the same.

Asked about her take on nepotism, Vidya told reporters, "With due respect to everyone who has been involved in this controversy, I am bored of this. Who's on whose side, who is saying what.

"Today even if I read that word (nepotism), I turn the page. All of that happened a few months ago, now something new has happened. I am not interested, sorry." Vidya recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film "Tumhari Sulu", a story of a chirpy radio jockey Sulochana aka Sulu, played by the "Kahaani" star.

There were reports that the film would feature Sridevi's iconic track "Hawa Hawai" and Vidya said it was a tribute track.

"Neha Dhupia, Malishka (a popular RJ) and I have performed on 'Hawa Hawai'. It's a situational one and not a take off from Hawa Hawai, it's a tribute to Sridevi. I had so much fun shooting. Now the editing is going on," Vidya said at the launch of Rahul Bose's NGO against child sexual abuse- HEAL (Help Eradicate Abuse Through Learning).

