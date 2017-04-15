When Hrithik almost gave up in life- but kept going

Though Hrithik Roshan is a 'name' today, life has not been a piece of cake for him.

Apparently, his success, stardom, and fan following, might look very appealing, but the actor experienced a roller coaster ride of life, where he was almost on the verge of giving up, but kept going.

But according to him, he, every time, overcame that feeling of defeat with a new learning.

The ?Kaabil? star, whose has come up with a video to motivate people to 'Keep Going' in life, says he credits "all the adverse moments" in his life, including his separation from Sussanne Khan, for where he is today.

"If you just look at it objectively and without attaching it to being a Hrithik Roshan story and view it just as a journey, I think there?s lot to learn. Do not feel disempowered by the situations in your life. They are there to serve a purpose, they are there to teach you something," he shared with ANI.

Adding, "I was 21 years old and presumably the best doctor of the country was sitting in front of me, telling me that I did not have the genetics that would allow me to do the kind of things an actor needed to do in a Hindi film, things like dancing, jumping, falling, twisting, break dance and all of that.?

The second life-changing moment, he says, was when father Rakesh Roshan was shot at in 2000.

"It was so disempowering to see him in the hospital with blood on the white sheets. It took away all meaning from what I was doing... From being an actor, doing a dance, doing a comedy scene," the 43-year-old said.

He says it was then that he introspected, ?Take positively every single time you feel disempowered as it is an opportunity to learn and to grow.?

The ?Jodhaa Akbar? actor, who even dealt with a brain surgery in 2013 for the removal of a clot, said it had ?had a devastating effect? on his future.

"The brain surgery had a devastating effect again on my future -- as in what I could do and what I could not, but by then I was so solid in my head. I felt like there was no stop to my career and the possibilities. So when I look back and join all the dots, every single time that my life seemed that it was over or it seemed like I could not keep going, it was only giving me fodder and information so that one day I could build the HRX brand.?

Drawing a conclusion to his introspections, the actor shared, "I see my entire journey as a very positive one. Even in something like my separation, which is emotionally the most disempowering situation to be in, I could survive."

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Sanjay Gupta?s ?Kaabil,? alongside Yami Gautam.

