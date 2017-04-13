When Beyonce helped Gal Gadot nab Wonder Woman's role

Actress Gal Gadot revealed that Beyonce's music helped her get in the right mindset when she was auditioning for the role of "Wonder Woman".

In W Magazine's May cover story, the 31-year-old star, who will portray the warrior in an upcoming standalone film, said she listened to Queen B's tracks to slay the audition, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"When I auditioned for 'Batman v Superman', I didn't know it was for 'Wonder Woman'. The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us.

"Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyonce. Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyonce," Gadot said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)