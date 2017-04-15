What's so special about Anand L Rai's next Check what SRK says

By now, Shah Rukh Khan?s upcoming film with director Anand L Rai is not unknown to anyone.

But do you know the movie is very special for him? Why is it so?

While speaking to the media at San Francisco Film Festival yesterday, the Badshah of Bollywood said, ?That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don?t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.?

On a related note, Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner, who had a chat with SRK at the event, said, ?Shah Rukh Khan is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, ALL IN ONE."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)