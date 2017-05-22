WHAT? Ranbir Kapoor WON'T be part of Kishore Kumar's biopic by Anurag Basu?

Anurag Basu has been planning a biopic on music legend Kishore Kumar starring Ranbir Kapoor for the last four years. However, things seem to have come to a standstill on this front.

Basu has revealed he might make the Kishore biopic with another actor if RK is unable to give dates. Dismissing rumours of the project being shelved, he told PTI, "I don't know with whom I will make the film and when exactly. After Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir will be busy with another film, Ayan Mukerji's 'Dragon'. I don't want to wait for too long for my much-delayed film, so if Ranbir can't give dates this year, I will go with someone else."

Basu is keen to start the film by this year-end. As of now, Ranbir will be next seen in his upcoming film with Katrina Kaif, Jagga Jasoos.