WHAT? Has Ranbir Kapoor agreed to MARRY a girl of mom Neetu Kapoor's choice?

Ranbir Kapoor is amongst the most eligible bachelors in B- town and thus, his personal life or to be more specific, his love life has always been the talk of the town. Recently, rumours had it that Neetu Kapoor went bride hunting with son Ranbir Kapoor to London.

"The London visit could very well be for a meet and greet with a well-known family in London for the actor’s marriage. Though nothing is confirmed as of now, but time will tell," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronical.

Now according to a report on a leading daily, RK is to go the arranged marriage way as he has agreed to marry a girl of his mother's choice, and this, has certainly shocked his parents. A family friend said to the daily, "When Ranbir’s mom half-seriously suggested that he should marry a girl chosen by his parents, Ranbir shocked them by agreeing."

Besides this, when Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor was asked about Ranbir's marriage rumours, he told the daily, "Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he’s got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon?"

So, it's going to be interesting to look out for the final updates. Watch this space...