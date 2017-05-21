WHAT? Did Gordon Ramsay just call Priyanka Chopra's 'khichdi' as DOG'S DINNER? Watch video

Noted International chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his acidic remarks and feedback, while he was judging the cooking reality show, Masterchef. Recently, a new tradition has begun on Twitter where some of his followers send him pictures of dishes cooked by them and he would reply to them in his trademark witty (read mean) remarks.

Recently, he was called as one of the guests of Andy Cohen on his show What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and was asked to comment upon some dishes that popular celebs had posted on their Instagram pages. Of, course he wasn't told which celebrity has posted the picture, until his remarks were over.

After trolling the dishes of Martha Stewart, Chrissy Teigen and Kristin Cavallari among other, he was shown a picture of daal khichdi and chicken soup, posted by Priyanka Chopra. Apparently, she had that for food when she was sick.

After slamming others, Ramsay termed PC's food as "dog's dinner". "It looks like a dog's dinner," he said and it didn't go down well with the Indian fans, who love PC and Indian food. For a number of Indians, khichdi is akin to their comfort food (apart from Maggi of course), especially for bachelors living alone and Ramsay's remark equating it to "dog's dinner" pissed them off.

Watch the video right here: