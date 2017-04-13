WHAAAT! After Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Khan to TEAM UP with Shah Rukh Khan?

Yes, this might be in the offing soon...

Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been buddies ever since Kabir was in college and finishing his documentary filmmaking course. Although the two have never teamed up for a film before, this year, Shah Rukh will be seen doing an interesting cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight which is directed by Kabir.

And now, after announcing his next film with Hrithik Roshan, we hear that Kabir is in talks to collaborate with SRK as well. But it's mot for a feature film.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, "Kabir Khan is keen to work with Shah Rukh and has already approached him for a project. This isn't a feature film however. Right now, it's too early to disclose any details."

Kabir is reportedly planning a web series and has been asking SKR for inputs. Will the Badshah be a part of it? Let's wait and watch.