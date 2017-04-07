Essel Group 90 years

Website calls Vinod Khanna 'Rajesh Khanna' by mistake, gets mercilessly slammed on Twitter!

Vinod Khanna and Rajesh Khanna
Fri, 7 Apr 2017-09:35am , DNA webdesk

An entertainment portal called the ailing veteran actor Rajesh Khanna and Twitterati had a field day...

On Thursday, a picture of veteran star Vinod Khanna from the hospital broke everyone's heart. The actor, reportedly suffering from bladder cancer, is admitted at a hospital in Girgaon and undergoing treatment after he complained of dehydration last week.

After the picture of a frail and pale Khanna went viral on the Internet, there were several stories about the actor that started doing the rounds. One entertainment website mistook Vinod Khanna to be 'Rajesh Khanna'. And Twitter whad field day.

The Twitterati mercilessly slammed the portal for wrongly calling Vinod ji by Rajesh ji's name. TV actor Karan Patel too pointed it out and slammed the portal.

The actor's family plans to send out an official statement on his health on Friday and we wish him a speedy recovery.

