Website calls Vinod Khanna 'Rajesh Khanna' by mistake, gets mercilessly slammed on Twitter!

An entertainment portal called the ailing veteran actor Rajesh Khanna and Twitterati had a field day...

On Thursday, a picture of veteran star Vinod Khanna from the hospital broke everyone's heart. The actor, reportedly suffering from bladder cancer, is admitted at a hospital in Girgaon and undergoing treatment after he complained of dehydration last week.

After the picture of a frail and pale Khanna went viral on the Internet, there were several stories about the actor that started doing the rounds. One entertainment website mistook Vinod Khanna to be 'Rajesh Khanna'. And Twitter whad field day.

The Twitterati mercilessly slammed the portal for wrongly calling Vinod ji by Rajesh ji's name. TV actor Karan Patel too pointed it out and slammed the portal.

This is the level of entertainment journalism ... one legend 'Vinod Khanna' is mistakenly named as another legend 'Rajesh Khanna' .. #Shame pic.twitter.com/pykpGIw9R7 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) April 6, 2017

@TheKaranPatel What psychos! -_- I won't be surprised if they call you Ameesha Patel tomorrow — Garvita Garg (@garvitagarg) April 6, 2017

@TheKaranPatel Media/journalists nowadays have become least responsible no matter what the issue is!! No one now uses pen is mightier than the sword wisely — Swetha (@swetha_crazy) April 6, 2017

@TheKaranPatel blindly they write as if! May he feels healthy soon. . — Shah ki Pallavi (@iampallavi16) April 6, 2017

@TheKaranPatel Omg..how stupid dey r!! And d page is verified too — Aarti (@aarti_198) April 6, 2017

The actor's family plans to send out an official statement on his health on Friday and we wish him a speedy recovery.