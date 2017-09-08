WATCH: Zayn Malik unveils video for new single 'Dusk Till Dawn' featuring Sia

Zayn Malik matches Sia and the dance of falsetto their voices do becomes the highlight of the new song, 'Dusk Till Dawn' from the upcoming album of former One Direction member.

Malik and Sia wrote the song that was produced by Greg Kurstin. The catchy track encases the unique voice the Briton and the Australian maverick has. The hook of 'I'll be with you from dusk till dawn/ Baby I'm right here' is inviting.

The song is a good step further to let Malik prove is metal once again after his debut album in 2016 - Mind of Mine.

The video for the song is dramatic and takes after the classic cop-con chase we have seen so many times on the big screen.

Directed by Marc Webb of The Amazing Spider-Man, the video features Malik as the sleek con man tracking the movements of his inconspicuous partner, Jemima Kirk of Girls fame, in the streets of Chinatown. The over 5-minute track follows their escapades. We hear Sia's distinct singing but there is not even a cameo of her in the video.

The song is available for streaming and download on various platforms. No dates for the release of the album have been announced.

Watch the video here