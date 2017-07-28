WATCH: With the new single 'Learn to Let Go,' Kesha is moving on

The video for the song includes home footage of Kesha as a kid. Her latest single she sings, "The past can't haunt me if I don't let it / Live and learn and never forget it / Whoa, gotta learn to let it go."

Looks like Kesha's latest single is a voice to the mantra of her life over past few years- 'Learn to Let Go.'

The singer took to Twitter to release the video for her new song and wrote alongside, "'Learn to Let Go' is more than a song title it's become one of my mantras over the last few years.

Adding, "If you let your demons haunt you - they will haunt you forever."

In the video for the third advance track from her upcoming album, Rainbow, she shares home video footage of herself as a child, running in nature, singing and dancing wildly.

Kesha also shared a letter she wrote to a leading daily, describing her inspiring for the song.

"As much as our past creates who we are, we can't let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you've been through something hard, and we all have, you can't hold on to resentment because it's like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward," she wrote in the open letter for Huffington Post.

Adding, "Your past only has as much effect on your future as you want it to."

On this note, the songstress has been in a legal battle with her former mentor and producer Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr Luke, since 2014, after she accused him of psychological and sexual abuse. Last month, the producer dropped a defamation lawsuit against her mother, Pebe Sebert.

Speaking about the album Rainbow, this new song, along with her two previously released tracks, 'Praying' and 'Woman,' appear to be an anthem for empowerment. The album is all set to release in August 11.